UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Missouri regulators have issued a recall for more than 60,000 marijuana products sold in dispensaries and manufactured by Delta Extraction LLC.

Customers who recently purchased edibles or drinks from a dispensary in Missouri need to make sure those items are on the recall list. Stores across the state removed the products from the shelves immediately, including Star Buds in University City

Chris Chesley, who owns Star Buds, said they’ve quarantined the Delta Extraction products in their safe room until further notice.

“The recall has not been easy. We are still working with the state, and we are working with our vendors to make sure that everything is being taken care of,” Chesley said.

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation issued the recall on Monday. According to regulators, the products “were not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system (METRC) in order for DCR to verify the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri or that the product passed required testing prior to being sold at dispensaries.”

Rich Chrismer, a spokesperson for Delta Extraction, said the company is complying with state authorities on the recall and wants to promote a safe product. He maintains Delta Extraction has passed inspections and is up to the standards set in Missouri.

“They are prepared to take all necessary legal actions in response to these baffling assertions, and affirm their record of transparency and compliance for their safe products manufactured and sold under the rigorous parameters of state-approved and state-monitored processes,” Chrismer said in a statement.

“Delta Extraction has passed all state inspections, from their inception, with flying colors, and never received a notice of violation. Its operations meet or exceed industry standards, and the safety of its customers has always been its number-one priority.”

At present, no one has reported any adverse reactions to the products so far, the MDCR said.

The complete list of recalled products can be found online by clicking here.

Patients and consumers who have purchased the recalled product should stop using it. All unused products should be discarded or returned to the dispensary where they were purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient’s purchase limit. For more information on returns, please contact the dispensary where the product was purchased.

Anyone who believes they are experiencing adverse reactions to the recalled product should seek out medical attention and report their symptoms by emailing CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov or submitting a complaint form to DCR.