ST. LOUIS – One local brewery has embraced the season of giving for decades and will keep that tradition going in 2022.

November marks the start of the “Cans For Cans” drive for St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer. From now to Nov. 30, you can bring two non-perishable canned goods to any of Schlafly’s four brew pubs for one free can of beer. Donations will benefit the St. Louis Are Food Bank.

Generous donors can pick from 16-ounce cans of Schlafly’s White Lager, IPA or Kölsch. Anyone 21 or older can donate up to 12 canned food items to redeem up to six cans of beer per visit.

For more information on the “Cans For Cans” drive and other updates from Schlafly, click here.