ST. LOUIS – If you’re a regular newspaper reader, you may have noticed that they have been slimming down lately, with a reduction in some printed ads. But if not the newspaper or newsstands, where can savvy shoppers turn for their weekly ads?

Newspapers have traditionally relied heavily on print advertising for income. However, online advertising platforms and social media have shifted the landscape, prompting businesses to redirect their advertising budgets toward more cost-effective and targeted digital channels.

The New Online Frontier:

Businesses, including grocery stores, now utilize online platforms such as social media, email marketing, and targeted online ads.

Compared to traditional methods, digital advertising offers enhanced targeting options and a more cost-effective solution. Grocery stores could reach their target audience more efficiently by investing in online advertising.

Traditional print ads may have declined due to this shift.

Big-Name Grocers Going Online:

Walmart has been strategically competing with its major rival, Amazon, by focusing on its online growth. In November, Walmart launched its new service called “Plus Service,” which offers free delivery on groceries, free shipping, gas savings, and more.

Target is also offering its version called “Target+,” which includes more choices than the average shopper, easy returns, and a “RedCard” that offers five percent off and free shipping. It has yet to have a streaming service, though.

Now, other grocers are going online with the ads as well. Here is the list of locations where consumers can see weekly ads: