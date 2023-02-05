ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area.
Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:
Bogart’s Smokehouse
- Barbecue-lovers can eat the best smoked think brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, and turkey in town
- Sun. – Tues., 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wed. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Pet friendly, outside seating only
Bud Light Grand Parade
- The ‘crown jewel’ of the Soulard starts at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Stadium, and ends at Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- February 18
- Free event
Epic Pizza & Subs
- Enjoy locally-made, New York-style pizza, as well as burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more
- Mon., 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Sun., 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball
- Experience exuberance and elegance that features cocktails, fine-crafted cuisine, dancing, and entertainment at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball
- Friday, February 17 | From 7:00 p.m. to Midnight
- Tickets: $130
- Proceeds benefit the Soulard and Downtown neighborhoods of St. Louis
Purina Pet Parade
- Check out thousands of dressed furry friends at The Guinness’ World Record holder for the largest costumed pet parade worldwide
- Sunday, February 12 | Registration: 10:00 a.m. | Parade: 1:00 p.m., begins at 12th Street and Allen Avenue
- Registration Fee: $10 donation
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.
- Enjoy the Acadian coastal cuisines of the Northeast and Louisiana
- Menu includes lobster rolls, po’boys, seafood boils, and more
- Lunch Mon. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Dinner Mon. – Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rue du Cirque
- Horseshoe Casino presents the best post-parade street party
- Participate in a High Heel Drag Race, listen to live music, and join in on the largest game of Flip Cup
- Saturday, February 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Taste of Soulard
- Savor the Cajun flavors that epitomize Soulard
- Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 | Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Passes: $35
The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- View the brew portfolio and rich history of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Try the 8-ounce all-beef burger tucked into a toasted potato bun or the G&W bratwurst poached in Budweiser
- Please see website for hours of operation
Tucker’s Place
- Voted ‘Best Steak House’ 15 years in a row, Tucker’s Place has a cozy atmosphere and delicious food
- Mon. – Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:00 a.m. to midnight; Sat., 4:00 p.m. to midnight; Sun., 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.