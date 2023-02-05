ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area.

Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:

Barbecue-lovers can eat the best smoked think brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, and turkey in town

Sun. – Tues., 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wed. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pet friendly, outside seating only

The ‘crown jewel’ of the Soulard starts at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Stadium, and ends at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

February 18

Free event

Enjoy locally-made, New York-style pizza, as well as burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more

Mon., 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Sun., 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Experience exuberance and elegance that features cocktails, fine-crafted cuisine, dancing, and entertainment at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball

Friday, February 17 | From 7:00 p.m. to Midnight

Tickets: $130

Proceeds benefit the Soulard and Downtown neighborhoods of St. Louis

Check out thousands of dressed furry friends at The Guinness’ World Record holder for the largest costumed pet parade worldwide

Sunday, February 12 | Registration: 10:00 a.m. | Parade: 1:00 p.m., begins at 12th Street and Allen Avenue

Registration Fee: $10 donation

Enjoy the Acadian coastal cuisines of the Northeast and Louisiana

Menu includes lobster rolls, po’boys, seafood boils, and more

Lunch Mon. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Dinner Mon. – Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Casino presents the best post-parade street party

Participate in a High Heel Drag Race, listen to live music, and join in on the largest game of Flip Cup

Saturday, February 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Savor the Cajun flavors that epitomize Soulard

Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 | Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Passes: $35

View the brew portfolio and rich history of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Try the 8-ounce all-beef burger tucked into a toasted potato bun or the G&W bratwurst poached in Budweiser

Please see website for hours of operation

Voted ‘Best Steak House’ 15 years in a row, Tucker’s Place has a cozy atmosphere and delicious food

Mon. – Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:00 a.m. to midnight; Sat., 4:00 p.m. to midnight; Sun., 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.