ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area.

Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:

Bogart’s Smokehouse

  • Barbecue-lovers can eat the best smoked think brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, and turkey in town
  • Sun. – Tues., 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wed. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Pet friendly, outside seating only

Bud Light Grand Parade

  • The ‘crown jewel’ of the Soulard starts at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Stadium, and ends at Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  • February 18
  • Free event

Epic Pizza & Subs

  • Enjoy locally-made, New York-style pizza, as well as burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more
  • Mon., 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Sun., 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball

  • Experience exuberance and elegance that features cocktails, fine-crafted cuisine, dancing, and entertainment at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball
  • Friday, February 17 | From 7:00 p.m. to Midnight
  • Tickets: $130
  • Proceeds benefit the Soulard and Downtown neighborhoods of St. Louis

Purina Pet Parade

  • Check out thousands of dressed furry friends at The Guinness’ World Record holder for the largest costumed pet parade worldwide
  • Sunday, February 12 | Registration: 10:00 a.m. | Parade: 1:00 p.m., begins at 12th Street and Allen Avenue
  • Registration Fee: $10 donation

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

  • Enjoy the Acadian coastal cuisines of the Northeast and Louisiana
  • Menu includes lobster rolls, po’boys, seafood boils, and more
  • Lunch Mon. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Dinner Mon. – Thurs., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rue du Cirque

  • Horseshoe Casino presents the best post-parade street party
  • Participate in a High Heel Drag Race, listen to live music, and join in on the largest game of Flip Cup
  • Saturday, February 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Taste of Soulard

  • Savor the Cajun flavors that epitomize Soulard
  • Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 | Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Passes: $35

The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

  • View the brew portfolio and rich history of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  • Try the 8-ounce all-beef burger tucked into a toasted potato bun or the G&W bratwurst poached in Budweiser
  • Please see website for hours of operation

Tucker’s Place

  • Voted ‘Best Steak House’ 15 years in a row, Tucker’s Place has a cozy atmosphere and delicious food
  • Mon. – Thurs., 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:00 a.m. to midnight; Sat., 4:00 p.m. to midnight; Sun., 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.