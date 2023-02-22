CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A Cape Girardeau, Missouri, man is in an Arkansas jail awaiting extradition after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family acquaintance.

According to a spokesperson for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers were notified of a missing juvenile around 10:30 am. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Police claim investigators determined the juvenile left with Nicolas Hernandez, a man who knew the child’s family.

Police were aware Hernandez already had a child protection order levied against him. The missing juvenile was the child named on the protective order.

After pinging the victim’s cellphone, police determined the victim was near Forrest City, Arkansas, and traveling southwest.

Cape Girardeau authorities immediately contacted the FBI and Arkansas State Police for assistance, providing both agencies with a description of the vehicle Hernandez was believed to be driving.

Arkansas state troopers spotted the vehicle near Malvern around 2:30 p.m. After pulling the vehicle over, troopers found Hernandez and the child in the vehicle, and took Hernandez into custody.

Hernandez had two outstanding warrants in Cape Girardeau County for second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree statutory rape.

Meanwhile, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed new charges against Hernandez for second-degree kidnapping and violation of a child order of protection.