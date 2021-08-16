Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 60 years for wife’s death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 71-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing his wife in 2019.

Police say Timothy Edward Corrigan shot and killed 64-year-old Katheia Corrigan at their Cape Girardeau home on April 5, 2019.

Corrigan pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced on Friday to 30 years on both counts, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Corrigan was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said he called Cape Girardeau police the night his wife died and admitted shooting her.

