Cape Girardeau mason lays 702 bricks in one hour earning ‘Missouri’s Best Bricklayer’ title

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Cape Girardeau mason laid 702 bricks in one hour out beating seven other contestants in the recent SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 Missouri Regional Series.

By earning the title “Missouri’s Best Bricklayer,” JT Payne, along with team member and mason tender Jeff Head, earned a spot to compete in the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship in Las Vegas at the World of Concrete Expo in January 2022, according to a press release.

In the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 Missouri Regional Series, teams consisted of one mason and one mason tender and were tasked to build the best 26-foot-long wall as they could with as few errors as possible in one hour.

Mason JT Payne competes in the 2021 Missouri Regional Series Saturday, Oct. 2.

Payne and Head also won the SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN prize, which goes to the mason with the “most sellable wall.” Additionally, they took home $1,300 and a free ticket to Las Vegas.

“We couldn’t be more excited, we wanted Top Craftsman and first place, and that’s what we got,” Payne said in the press release. “We have a few different ways we’re going to do our leads and make them a little straighter out there this year.”

This marks the third time Payne has qualified for the world championship but has yet to win the “World’s Best Bricklayer.” Prizes for the world championship total more than $125,000 that include a new Ford F-250, Kubota RTV-X1140, Multiguip Mortar Mizer, IQ power tools, and more.

Payne and Head are masons with Foeste Masonry in Cape Girardeau.

With a brick count of 548, second-place when to last year’s qualifier mason Javier Chacon and mason tender Steve Braswell with John R. Smith Masonry in St. Louis. They won $500, a Stabila level, and a Marshalltown tool bag.

Mason Rudy Menke and mason tender Brad Adams also with John R. Smith Masonry in St. Louis took home third place with a brick count of 477. They won $400, a Stabila level, and a Marshalltown tool bag, according to the press release.

For more information about the 2021 Missouri Regional Series, visit the organization’s website.