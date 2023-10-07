ST. LOUIS — The Captain Dorn Unity Ride and Car Cruise is taking place today in honor of Captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglar alarm at a business in North St. Louis during the night of looting and riots following the death of George Floyd.

Everyone with a legal set of wheels is invited to participate in this event. It commences at 10 a.m. at the St. Louis Fire headquarters in Jefferson and will culminate at Gateway Harley-Davidson on Lee Main Road.

The event promises music, food, and drinks, as well as exciting prizes and raffles. All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting Missouri’s first responders.