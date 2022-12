ST. LOUIS – A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

According to reports, the crash happened at the Gravois and Compton Avenues around 5:30 a.m. A car crashed into a tractor-trailer that was carrying some construction equipment.

The eastbound lanes of Gravois were blocked for a short time. No word on if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.