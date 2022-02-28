Car break-in suspects at La Quinta Inn lead police on chase

ST. LOUIS – Car break-in suspects led police on a chase Sunday night, and it was caught on camera.

Surveillance video showed four men breaking into cars at the La Quinta Inn on Lindbergh near I-44. At least five cars were hit. When Sunset Hills officers arrived, the men jumped into a car and took off. Police chased the men into south St. Louis. The men bailed out on South Grand at Sydney Street and ran away.

It is unknown at this time if any of the suspects are in custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.