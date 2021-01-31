Car break-ins during Sunday service

ARNOLD, Mo. – Sunday morning worshippers are met with a rude surprise as thieves break into several cars while the church service was going on.

For those who were willing to get up early for the 7:45 a.m. Sunday service and brave the windy start to the day, they were met with a challenge.

“During our 7:45 service, we had seven cars,” said Jeremy Schultz, senior pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church. “So, I got this word during the service that seven cars had been vandalized. Their windows had been smashed and the glove boxes had been rifled through.”

Pastor Schultz believes thieves broke into vehicles around 8 a.m. while churchgoers were participating in the morning service. Seven vehicles had their windows broken or smashed and items stolen.

“I think you mark these times and moments for what they are; you don’t have to get overly anxious. I mean, again, our people were protected and safe, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “These cars, the windows were smashed in, the glove boxes rifled through, there was minimal property that was lost, so we’re very thankful for that. I mean, as people of faith in Jesus, we can take these moments in stride and it’s a good reminder to surround ourselves with those less fortunate. And to provide for those that have true needs.”

The suspect allegedly fled in a silver hatchback with a decal on one of the side doors. Arnold Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the message inside St. John’s Lutheran Church – overcoming discouragement. And Pastor Schultz’s message?

“I think the message would be one of ‘don’t do such things,’ number one. I do hope the police find them,” he said. “But beyond that, turn to the Lord. You don’t have to live a life like that. Honestly, if there’s a need, I mean, we would seek to support you. And help you to a better way of life.”