Car break-ins up 10% in St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Car break-ins are on the rise in St. Louis County, with police reporting a 10% increase since January.

Over the weekend, several cars parked at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the River City Casino were broken into. St. Louis County police confirmed three to four thieves broke into two cars at the casino, stealing a firearm from one of them. At Missouri Baptist Hospital, seven cars belonging to the staff were broken into, as well.

There have been 2,961 reported car break-ins between May and November, up 550 from the same time last year, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis County, thefts from cars are up 10% since the beginning of the year. Police said catalytic converter thefts are also up nearly 300% in the county.

Patrick Doyle, who lives in Manchester, said he is still on edge after his car was broken into.

“We’re starting to see it more and more all over St. Louis and in different areas, so it’s just kind of crazy that they’re targeting whoever, whenever and getting away with it,” said Doyle.

His security camera captured multiple thieves wearing hoodies, checking his car doors at 2:40 a.m. When they found out the doors were open, they rummaged through the vehicle and ran off with stolen items.

“Luckily, we don’t keep a whole lot of stuff in our cars, so it was just some loose change,” said Doyle. “My wife had a fanny pack and a coat that they took, other than that nothing that was expensive.

“They knew if they were to open the door or shut it, that we could potentially hear them shutting our doors,” he continued. “So, they didn’t even shut the doors all the way. They shut it just enough to where there wouldn’t be an alarm or anything like that to go off.”

St. Louis County police will hold a press conference Tuesday discussing the recent uptick in crime. The briefing will take place in the St. Louis County Council Chambers at 9 a.m.