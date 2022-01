ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning while driving through north St. Louis.

He crashed his car along Mimika at Theodore at about 1:45 a.m. It then burst into flames. Two other adults and two children were in the car at the time. They were not seriously hurt.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.