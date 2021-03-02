Car crash closes I-270 northbound past Dorsett Road, expect delays

Missouri

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A car crash on I-270 northbound past Dorsett Road has closed the highways and is backing up traffic Tuesday evening.

Police said no one was taken to the hospital.

FOX 2 will provide more details as they become available.

