ST. LOUIS – A driver was injured in a car crash in south St. Louis Sunday evening.
It happened around 6:00 p.m. on the Virginia and Taft Avenues.
The car flipped, trapping the driver inside, who was eventually freed by first responders.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A driver was injured in a car crash in south St. Louis Sunday evening.
It happened around 6:00 p.m. on the Virginia and Taft Avenues.
The car flipped, trapping the driver inside, who was eventually freed by first responders.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now