Car crashes into building off New Halls Ferry Road, catches fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two people were rushed to a local hospital after a car ran off the road and crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Florissant.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 11800 block of New Halls Ferry Road.

Granda said the car was struck by another vehicle, forcing it off the roadway. The car struck a utility pole before smashing against the building.

An adult woman and adult man were hospitalized. Their injuries are not life-threatening.