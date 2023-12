ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into a home on Biddle Street in downtown St. Louis.

This was around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses say a car turned a corner, went too fast, and hit two parked cars.

The vehicle continued the turn and then ran into the porch of a house. Authorities said the driver fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and so far, the driver has not been identified. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.