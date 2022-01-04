Car crashes into Midtown Raising Cane’s Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into a Raising Cane’s in Midtown Tuesday morning.

The chicken finger restaurant located in the 800 block of South Vandeventer was hit at approximately 4:30 a.m. The car didn’t go into the building. It just hit a beam holding up the awning over the patio seating.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time why the driver lost control and hit the restaurant.

