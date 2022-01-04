Car crashes into Midtown Raising Cane’s Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into a Raising Cane’s in Midtown Tuesday morning.

The chicken finger restaurant located in the 800 block of South Vandeventer was hit at approximately 4:30 a.m. The car didn’t go into the building. It just hit a beam holding up the awning over the patio seating.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time why the driver lost control and hit the restaurant.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.