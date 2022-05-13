ST. LOUIS – A school bus and a car crashed Friday morning on 55 southbound just south of 40/64 and the exit from the Poplar Street Bridge.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. between a First Student school bus and a black sedan. It appears that the black sedan crashed into the school bus and got stuck under the back of it. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. St. Louis firefighters were on the scene.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.