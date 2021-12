ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City Police officer was involved in a crash early Thursday morning when another driver rear-ended a patrol car.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the Central West End on Lindell Boulevard at Euclid. The other driver stayed and spoke with the police.

No one was injured.

ST Louis city police cruiser rear-ended just before 1AM this morning details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/96BA23Wque — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 16, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

