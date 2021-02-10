Car crashes into Ted Drewes on Chippewa the night before reopening

ST. LOUIS – A pickup truck crashed into the Ted Drewes custard shop Tuesday evening.
The shop, located on Chippewa Avenue in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, was going to reopen Wednesday morning.
The truck crashed into a storage area. A manager said they still hope to reopen tomorrow but a building inspector will survey the damage first.
The driver allegedly told first responders that he fell asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing news story. We will have more information as it becomes available.