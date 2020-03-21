Car detailing service develops cleaning method to combat spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SPAUTO Mobile Detailing is a small business in St. Louis that has sought to make adjustments since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aware of the community's fear of spreading the virus, the owners began doing their own research and consulting with other local car detail providers about methods that would work to kill germs and bacteria in the interior of cars.

"We have created the SPAUTO Virusbomb Cleanse, which is a cleanse to stop the viruses, bacteria, and germs that people have living in their vehicle," said co-founder Gerald McBurrews.

People have been making it a priority to wash their hands and deep clean their homes, but many have neglected the one space they spend the most time in - their cars.

"We know that vehicles are very dirty. Obviously, you’re in your vehicle every day," said Justin Smith, another co-founder of the company.

The company uses a steam and air purifying treatment that they claim kills germs, bacteria, and viruses that may be lingering in those hard to reach areas of your vehicle.

While this service has not been tested by an official health agency, customers say they are thoroughly satisfied with the final product.

"I trust in their product and their product is able to keep myself and my family safe, and they're doing a great job," said Pierre Desir, a loyal SPAUTO customer. "You know, during this time, I definitely want to keep the car clean, keep it safe, and it smells good. So it all works out."

You don't even have to leave your home to get their services. SPAUTO comes directly to you and all appointments and payments are made online - promoting social distancing. If you choose the Virusbomb service, you also get a complimentary hand sanitizer made by the company.

SPAUTO will also provide its multiple services and packages to delivery and driving companies such as Uber, Lyft, or GrubHub, or small office spaces near or around 1,000 square feet.

"Anybody that’s in their car, in and out of their car frequently, dealing with other people and customers, we encourage you to do this treatment," said co-owner Anthony Wilson.

You can see SPAUTO's multiple services and request an appointment on their website. If you use discount code FOX2 you will get $10 off your service.