ARNOLD, Mo — Firefighters from Rock Community responded to a call at the Mobile gas station on the Outer Road early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they saw a car sitting inside the gas station.

The vehicle was past the front doors into the store and the driver of the car was out of the vehicle. The cause was accidental, and there was no structural damage to the building. There are no injuries to the driver or anyone else in the store.

The area will be cleaned up and boarded up and the gas station hopes to be open later today.