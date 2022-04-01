ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A car ended up rolling down an embankment and onto the MetroLink tracks in north St. Louis County Friday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., Pagedale police responded to a call for a vehicle that went off a viaduct in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The vehicle crossed lanes on the road, struck a light pole, went down an embankment, and then flipped over onto the MetroLink tracks. Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

MetroLink said that due to this incident, trains are not able to operate between the UMSL South Station and the Delmar Loop Station. Customers are being transported by bus shuttles between the UMSL South, Rock Road, Wellston, and Delmar Loop Stations until further notice.