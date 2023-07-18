LEMAY, Mo. – One person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Kingston Drive in Lemay.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene as their car flew through the air and crashed into a home where a family was. The family was uninjured in the accident.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Residents in the area said the car may have been going close to 100 mph before it went airborne, traveling a couple hundred feet before crashing into two homes.

“It literally flew like a rocket,” said Amanda Garavaglia, a Lemay resident.

The crash captured on a nearby home Ring doorbell camera shows the car flying through the air, hitting the front steps of one home before flying into the living room of another home. Residents in the area said high-speed crashes like this one happen too often on Kingston Drive.

“There’s too many to count,” said Lisa Luking, who lives on Kingston Drive.

Residents said this is the worst crash they have seen, but not the first serious crash or even perhaps the last.

“How many more people have to die or are going to die before they do something about this street?” Garavaglia said.