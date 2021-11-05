Car hits building in south St. Louis, SUV sideswipes ambulance at scene

ST. LOUIS – One crash led to another early Friday morning in south St. Louis.

The incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. when a driver ran away after slamming their car into a three-story building on Jefferson Avenue at Russell Boulevard. As police and EMS were investigating the scene, an SUV sideswiped the ambulance, then hit a cherry picker parked on the opposite side of the street. That driver was checked out on scene.

The building suffered heavy damage to the photography studio on the first floor.

Car vs Building —RUSSELL BLVD / S JEFFERSON AVE details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/Wn4F90tPMA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 5, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.