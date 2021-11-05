Car hits building in south St. Louis, SUV sideswipes ambulance at scene

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – One crash led to another early Friday morning in south St. Louis.

The incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. when a driver ran away after slamming their car into a three-story building on Jefferson Avenue at Russell Boulevard. As police and EMS were investigating the scene, an SUV sideswiped the ambulance, then hit a cherry picker parked on the opposite side of the street. That driver was checked out on scene.

The building suffered heavy damage to the photography studio on the first floor.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News