ST. LOUIS – One person was hurt when a car slammed into the back of a fire truck late Thursday night. It happened shortly before midnight along eastbound I-70 at Goodfellow.

The fire truck was working the scene of a previous accident when it was hit. It had minor damage.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

Car vs Fire Truck I 70 EASTBOUND / GOODFELLOW BLVD pic.twitter.com/4fr96meyMQ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.