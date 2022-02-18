Car hits ice and crashes into O’Fallon, Missouri home

O’FALLON, Mo. – A driver lost control on the ice late Thursday night in O’Fallon, Missouri and crashed into a house.

That accident happened just before midnight on Westridge Drive. The driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The car left a gaping hole in the house. The driver was okay. The homeowner was asleep at the time, but woke up when something fell and hit him in the head.

The area’s freezing temperatures and slick roads could be a challenge for Friday morning’s commute.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2’s reporter Ala Errebhi followed up.