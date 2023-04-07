WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a car hit a MoDOT work truck Friday morning along a highway in Wentzville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says no MoDOT workers were hurt in this collision. The driver of the car was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries as a precaution.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 61 near the Pitman Avenue exit. Traffic is backed up in both directions as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

MoDOT confirms that the work truck was in the area working on some bridge deck repairs before it was struck.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.