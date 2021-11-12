Car hits and kills one, injures another standing outside south St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another was injured in an intentional crash outside of a bar early Friday morning in south St. Louis.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. just outside Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. Witnesses told police a driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit the victims.

The driver then took off. The victims were taken to the hospital.

