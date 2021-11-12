Car hits and kills one, injures another standing outside south St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another was injured in an intentional crash outside of a bar early Friday morning in south St. Louis.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. just outside Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. Witnesses told police a driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit the victims.
The driver then took off. The victims were taken to the hospital.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.