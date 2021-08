ST. LOUIS – An attempted carjacking led to a shooting in Soulard at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

It happened on Ann Avenue at South 12th Street.

Police said some people tried to carjack a driver. The driver then shot at the would-be carjackers who ran away.

Police have not said if anyone was hit by the bullets.

