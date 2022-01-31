Car, school bus involved in crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus Monday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Wyoming Street. No injuries were reported on the school bus. It’s unclear whether anyone inside the car was hurt.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.

Police have not released details on what led to the crash. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.