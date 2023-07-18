ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – First responders raced to a neighborhood in south St. Louis County after a car slammed into a home.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Kingston Drive, located in the Lemay municipality.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle was traveling southbound on Kingston when it traveled off the road, struck one home, then went airborne and crashed into another residence.

People in both homes were evacuated. Witnesses said a family was watching TV when the crash happened.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver or other possible injuries.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.