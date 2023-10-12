ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a person who fired shots that ended up hitting a school and a parked car. They shared surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspect.

St. Louis County Police say that someone wearing a black hoodie got out of a white sedan parked near the intersection of Kammerer and Frankfort Avenues Tuesday at around 1 p.m. They fired several rounds from a handgun northwest towards Frankfort Avenue before driving off.

One of the shots hit the air conditioning system at Bayless Elementary School. The school was not in session and no one was injured. Another one of the shots hit a vehicle parked on Frankfort Avenue.

Surveillance video captured a white Kia Optima speeding away from the intersection. Call police if you have any information about the shooting or the vehicle at 1-636-529-8210.