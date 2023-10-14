ST. LOUIS – A driver died after he collided into a tree during a high-speed crash overnight just south of Downtown St. Louis, police say.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Jefferson and Park avenues in the Lafayette Square neighborhood. Police have not yet disclosed the victim’s identity or age.

Investigators say the driver was “traveling at a high rate of speed” before he lost control of the vehicle. He reportedly crossed into the southbound lanes of Jefferson, then struck a tree nearby.

Police say the vehicle was split in half and the driver was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the collision. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.