ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim parked his car, a Nissan Versa, at a gas pump and went inside the gas station. When he returned, his vehicle was gone.

While the victim contacted police, a suspect showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. The suspect took off with the keys, though it’s unclear where the stolen car may have been at that point.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information, contact the STLMPD at 314-444-5371.