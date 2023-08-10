ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man faces felony charges after he allegedly stole a car with a child inside from a St. Ann gas station and crashed it.

Kevin Quinn, 37, is also accused of leaving the crash scene, recklessly driving the car and leading police on a chase after stealing the car.

According to court records obtained by FOX 2, Quinn took a woman’s car from a QuikTrip while knowing a four-year-old child was inside the car and not in a seatbelt.

Quinn reportedly crashed the car near the gas station on St. Charles Rock Road. Police later spotted the vehicle and noticed Quinn speeding and “changing lanes erratically,” per court documents.

Police followed Quinn to Goodfellow Boulevard near the St. Louis City-County line, and he was later arrested around the area.

“Risking lives by driving dangerously is unacceptable, but it’s that much worse when you take someone else’s innocent child along for the ride,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Prosecutors have charged Quinn with endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest. If convicted, Quinn could face up to seven years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines for each charge.