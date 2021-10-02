Car strikes concrete post, woman dies in crash early Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman died in a car crash early Saturday morning after striking a concrete post.

The driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis around 3:27 a.m. when the vehicle struck a concrete post at the intersection of Goodfellow and Lincoln Way, according to a preliminary police report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers including a 58-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital and were listed as being in stable condition.

The concrete post was designed to protect a fire hydrant located there.

The investigation is ongoing by accident reconstruction.

