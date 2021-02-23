Car theft crackdown – St. Charles County authorities announce 26 arrests

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in St. Charles County are touting a successful crackdown on the recent “epidemic” of car thefts and break-ins, announcing more than two dozen arrests at a news conference Tuesday.

Seven leaders from police departments in the county that are part of a new auto theft task force gathered to send a message to would-be car thieves. 

“We’re looking for you,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar. “It’s not going to be long before you get caught…last night was the busiest night.”   

Authorities report 10 arrests Monday night and early Tuesday morning. At least two of them here caught by a FOX 2 camera after a pursuit that reportedly started in the O’Fallon-St. Peters area. The pursuit ended on West Florissant near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis around 3:30 a.m. after police spike strips flattened the tires on the suspected stolen vehicle.  

Authorities believe most of the stolen vehicles were bound for chop shops in north St. Louis and north St. Louis County, with eastbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge becoming a primary getaway route.   

The task force is sharing resources from all of its departments. Police from Lake St. Louis were at the scene in north St. Louis this morning.   

The task force reports 26 arrests in its first two weeks, with 14 suspects charged.   

On average, five or six vehicles are reported stolen from St. Charles County every night, Lohmar said.     

“These individuals are coming out to our county riding 4 or 5 deep in a car,” said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. “They’re definitely shopping for cars. They hit a neighborhood, start flipping door handles or find a car that’s running unoccupied.”  

“We are asking judges in all tampering with motor vehicle (car theft) cases for high bonds,” Lohmar said. “The idea is, if you come out to St. Charles County and you get caught stealing a motor vehicle, you’re not going home that night. On the sentencing side, we’re recommending mandatory prison sentences.” 

The charges typically carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison but Lohmar stressed these are not petty offenses and often lead to more serious crimes. 

Four weapons had been seized from suspects thus so far, he said.  

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News