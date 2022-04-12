EUREKA, Mo. – Multiple Rockwood schools are on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday because the Eureka Police are searching for suspects involved in car thefts. One juvenile is in custody.

The schools include Eureka High, Eureka Elementary, Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins Elementary, Geggie Elementary, and LaSalle Springs Middle.

When schools are on a “soft lockdown” classes continue, but only students and staff are allowed in the buildings.

This “soft lockdown” is going on due to Jefferson County deputies and Eureka officers working to locate suspects in stolen vehicles and who also were tampering with vehicles in and around Mirasol Manor. Several items have been stolen from vehicles. Law enforcement has been working on this since 4 a.m. Tuesday. They are still searching for more suspects.

