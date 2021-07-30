Car travels off road on I-44, Oklahoma woman dies in crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A 54-year-old Oklahoma woman died in a car crash Friday morning eastbound on I-44 after the vehicle traveled off the road.

Kelly A. Burgess was driving a 2006 Ford Escape, just east of the 214 exit on I-44, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and onto South Outer Road at 4:42 a.m.

The vehicle then struck a fence and a utility pole, and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Nikki Bussell. She was transported to the Crawford County Morgue.