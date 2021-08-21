Car vaults off tow truck flatbed, worker dies after being struck on I-70

ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old man was struck and killed Friday night while towing a vehicle on I-70.

The incident happened eastbound near Adelaide Avenue around 8:21 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. He has been identified as Anthony McCoy, St. Louis, according to police.

A 2016 Honda Accord was being transported onto the flatbed of a tow truck when it vaulted off the top. The vehicle struck the victim before landing on the ground. It then overturned and slid about 200 feet before coming to a stop.

The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstruction.