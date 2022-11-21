ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a

Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.

Choirs from St. Dominic High School, Sts. Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church, and Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart will provide the music. You can see their performance in person by purchasing tickets here. Live-streaming video will also appear on this page and on FOX 2’s Facebook feed this Saturday.

The event is presented by Catholic Charities. The organization is a collection of eight agencies that help to serve people in need. Together they have served hundreds of thousands of meals, helped thousands of children, seniors, and veterans. They also help people train and search for work.