ST. LOUIS — Thousands of Cardinal fans were heading to Busch Stadium to watch the Cards take on the Cubs despite the summer heat. Last night marked the first game of the four-game series, with game two scheduled for tonight.

To ensure the safety and comfort of the fans, the team had implemented various measures to prevent overheating. Behind the scenes, big swamp fans were set up inside the gates to provide some relief as fans entered Busch Stadium. The Cardinals had arranged for seven large 125-gallon “water monster” coolers throughout the stadium, offering free water to help keep fans hydrated.

Despite the weather, tonight’s game was expected to draw a crowd. Considering the conditions, the Cardinals permitted fans to bring small, soft-sided coolers, empty cups, and non-alcoholic drinks not exceeding two liters, as long as they were in factory-sealed bottles.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 PM, it is evident that the heat would once again be a factor for both players and spectators alike.