ST. LOUIS – The Cardinal Glennon Sun Run returns to Forest Park this fall.

The annual 5K race and one-mile walk helps raise funds for children in the St. Louis community. This year’s run will be held Sunday, Oct. 16.

Runners will register for the race and then collect fundraising donations to support SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital. All participants will receive a 2022 T-shirt and sunglasses for their efforts.

For more information on how to register for the race, click here.