Cardinal Raymond Burke is taken off ventilator, returns to hospital room from ICU

ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Raymond Burke, Archbishop Emeritus of St. Louis, has been taken off his ventilator and will return to his hospital room from the ICU today.

The announcement was made on his Twitter. Cardinal Burke tested positive for COVID-19 Aug. 10 and was placed on a ventilator Aug. 16.

In a statement from The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Cardinal Burke spoke to his sister on the phone where he “expressed his deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf.”

“His family asks that we continue those prayers for his full and speedy recovery, and they are grateful to God for the exceptional medical care the Cardinal has received from the dedicated doctors and nurses who continue to assist him,” according to the statement.