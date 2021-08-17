Cardinal Raymond Burke remains in serious, but stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19

US Cardinal Raymond Burke attends the of funeral mass for late Cardinal William Joseph Levada on September 27, 2019 at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

ST. LOUIS – It was announced on his Twitter that Cardinal Raymond Burke, Archbishop Emeritus of St. Louis, remains in serious, but stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19 Aug. 10.

He was placed on a ventilator Monday.

“He is receiving excellent medical and sacramental care. Please pray for his recovery, particularly through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph, St. Juan Diego, and St. Rocco,” a tweet from Cardinal Burke’s account states.

According to a press release from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Cardinal Burke has received the Sacraments from nearby priests and there are relics in his room.

“While the Cardinal’s family appreciates the good intentions of those who have suggested treatments, consultations, etc., they ask that people refrain from sending anything further. They also ask that you not contact them, members of the Shrine staff or the Cardinal’s residence in Rome to discuss his condition,” the press release states.

“Texts, phone calls, and emails—while certainly solicitous and often gracious—can, inadvertently, become a burden. The family does not plan to disclose His Eminence’s location to avoid the obvious difficulties that might cause.”

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Cardinal Burke’s personal media are the only authorized sources that will have updated, accurate and timely information about his health.

“Other reports may be incomplete or false and so may unnecessarily disturb the minds and hearts of those devoted to His Eminence,” according to the press release.

