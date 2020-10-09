Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden commits to Oklahoma Sooners

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The top wide receiver nationally in the class of 2022 is from St. Louis and on Friday he announced a verbal commitment to play in college.

On social media, Luther Burden pledged to play at Oklahoma.

He chose the Sooners over Missouri, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, and is among a handful of high-profile players from the St. Louis region who have committed to playing in Norman over the last decade, including Durron Neal (DeSmet), Michael Thompson (Parkway North), Marquis Hayes (Pattonville) and Ronnie Perkins (Lutheran North).

Burden is Rivals’ top ranked receiver in the class of 2022 and also the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri. He’s the first player in Rivals’ state rankings for the current junior class to commit to a college program.

Players in the class of 2022 cannot sign binding letters of intent until at least December of 2021.