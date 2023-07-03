ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have another ticket deal. You can see many Busch Stadium games for as low as $4.44 per ticket. The sale starts at 10 a.m. on July 5th and goes to July 6th, while supplies last. Customers are limited to eight tickets per game.

There are some great matchups like the Cards / Cub series included. Games included in this deal are for series between the Miami Marlins (July 17-19), Chicago Cubs (July 27-28), Minnesota Twins (August 1-3), New York Mets (August 17-18), San Diego Padres (August 28-30), and more.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/four or call 314-345-9000. This offer will not be available at the Busch Stadium Box Office.