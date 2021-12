ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals need your help collecting toys Wednesday for kids in military families and kids served by several local charities.

You can drop off a new unwrapped toy at the Holiday Gift Drive Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Busch Stadium’s Gate 4 on Clark at 8th Street.

The team is ready with hot chocolate and a thank you gift while supplies last.

